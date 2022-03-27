Nebert Rugadya
16:47

UNBS, NDA Crackdown on Kombucha as Popularity Grows

27 Mar 2022, 16:46 Comments 247 Views Business and finance Health Updates
Kombucha drink

In short
There are more than 90 manufacturers in Uganda currently, taking advantage of the growing demand for Kombucha, due to the claimed health benefits.
“Anyone who wants to manufacture health drinks with therapeutic claims should seek assistance from the competent authority,” said Ms Ejalu, the UNBS Deputy ED.

 

