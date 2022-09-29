Cheptoek William
21:56

UNBS Opens Food Safety Laboratory in Mbale City

29 Sep 2022, 21:54 Comments 134 Views Business and finance Human rights Agriculture Report
Francis Mwebesa, Henrick Jespersen and David Livingstone Ebiru at UNBS Eastern Regional Lab Offices Mbale

Francis Mwebesa, Henrick Jespersen and David Livingstone Ebiru at UNBS Eastern Regional Lab Offices Mbale

In short
The laboratory will be the centre where the standards of various products including juice, water, food, and other beverages in the Eastern region are tested before given a go ahead to the be sold to the general public or exported.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.