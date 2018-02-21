In short
The iron sheets that were seized were gauge 32 labeled as gauge 30 that are allowed on the Ugandan market. The iron sheets were seized during an going survey of building materials in the West Nile region.
UNBS Seizes 14 Tons of Sub-Standard Iron Sheets 21 Feb 2018
Some of the seized Yalin Iron sheets being loaded onto a truck today Login to license this image from 1$.
