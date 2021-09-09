In short
Rashid Eton, the UNBS Northern Region Administrative Officer, says that the operation was prompted by reports on the alleged sale of substandard, fake and uncertified products obtained by their surveillance team and complaints from consumers.
UNBS Seizes 7,240 Liters of Waragi from Lira, Gulu Cities
