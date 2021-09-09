Jesse Johnson James
07:32

UNBS Seizes 7,240 Liters of Waragi from Lira, Gulu Cities Top story

9 Sep 2021, 07:29 Comments 245 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Health Northern Report
A boda boda motorcyle set to deliver essential food items after heavy loading from Gulu Main Market - Photo by Dominic Ochola

A boda boda motorcyle set to deliver essential food items after heavy loading from Gulu Main Market - Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short
Rashid Eton, the UNBS Northern Region Administrative Officer, says that the operation was prompted by reports on the alleged sale of substandard, fake and uncertified products obtained by their surveillance team and complaints from consumers.

 

Tagged with: Gulu City Keyo Road Rashid Eton, the UNBS Northern Region Administrative Officer UNBS Seizes 7,240 Liters of Local Waragi from Lira, Gulu Cities Uganda National Bureau of Standards –UNBS
Mentioned: Gulu City Keyo Road

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.