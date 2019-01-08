In short
The investigations followed a complaint from a consumer who as a result of consuming the energy drink developed an erection that lasted up to six hours. The consumer also complained of heart palpitations as a result. Viagra is used to treat erectile dysfunction in men.
UNBS Starts Investigations of Energy Drink
