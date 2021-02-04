Nebert Rugadya
23:23

UNBS to Enforce Standards of Facemasks

4 Feb 2021, 23:21 Comments 116 Views Health Business and finance Updates

In short
This comes ahead of the reopening of the education sector by the government, which would see the demand for facemasks and shields increase in a few months.





The UNBS says currently, single-layer masks are not allowed, because they cannot guarantee the needed protected.

 

Tagged with: Facemask standards
Mentioned: Uganda Manufacturers Association Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS)

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.