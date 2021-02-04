In short
This comes ahead of the reopening of the education sector by the government, which would see the demand for facemasks and shields increase in a few months.
The UNBS says currently, single-layer masks are not allowed, because they cannot guarantee the needed protected.
UNBS to Enforce Standards of Facemasks
4 Feb 2021
