Information obtained by URN shows that CRO is facing financial challenges since several donors have pulled out. A source privy to the workings of CRO told URN on condition of anonymity so as to speak freely that CRO’s head office building along Bishop Wasikye road in Mbale City has been leased off to YY Coaches and Courier Services.
Uncertainty as CRO Throws Out Street Children in Mbale
9 Jul 2020
