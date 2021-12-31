Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Uncertainty Shrouds Special Needs School in Bukomansimbi Ahead of Reopening

Anne Florence Nakabuye, Deputy Headteacher of Misanvu school for Children with Special Needs with the destroyed Braille Papers

In short
Anne Florence Nakabuye, the Deputy Head teacher says that the school in its current state can hardly conduct normal lessons to their learners if they are allowed to reopen as planned by the Ministry of Education.

 

