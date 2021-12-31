Uncertainty Shrouds Special Needs School in Bukomansimbi Ahead of Reopening

In short
Anne Florence Nakabuye, the Deputy Head teacher says that the school in its current state can hardly conduct normal lessons to their learners if they are allowed to reopen as planned by the Ministry of Education.
Uncertainty Shrouds Special Needs School in Bukomansimbi Ahead of Reopening31 Dec 2021, 11:14 Comments 148 Views Bukomansimbi District, Uganda Education Human rights Interview
Anne Florence Nakabuye, Deputy Headteacher of Misanvu school for Children with Special Needs with the destroyed Braille Papers
In short
Tagged with: Misanvu school for Children with Special Needs Program for Schools reopening Schools Instructional Materials
Mentioned: Ministry of Education and Sport
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.