Unclaimed Bodies Worry Administrators at Luwero Hospital

At least 12 bodies have been unclaimed over the last three months and all these were later buried at Luwero town cemetery, according to a report by Luwero Hospital. The latest case involved an elderly woman whose body was dumped in Kavule zone near the Kasana playground.
