Researchers from the Gulu University say that the destruction of natural tree species especially in Northern Uganda is a big blow to the herbal medicine research department whose biggest scientific breakthrough is the rich biodiversity.
Uncontrolled Charcoal Burning in Acholi Threatens Research in Herbal Medicine
23 Feb 2022
Mentioned: Gulu University
