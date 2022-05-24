In short
Currently, abandoned landfills are a common sight along Duka road, Ojio road, Adumi road, and Lemerijoa road among others in Central Division. Also, areas around Arua Main market and Ediofe junction road have continued to harbor huge filthy heaps of poorly disposed of garbage.
Uncontrolled Dumping Threatens Public Health in Arua City
24 May 2022
Tagged with: Osuga Rasul, the councilor representing Awindiri ward to the central division council has blamed the challenge on lack of funds and inadequate number of garbage skips.
