Uncontrolled Dumping Threatens Public Health in Arua City

Poor garbage disposal on Duka road in Arua Central Division.

Currently, abandoned landfills are a common sight along Duka road, Ojio road, Adumi road, and Lemerijoa road among others in Central Division. Also, areas around Arua Main market and Ediofe junction road have continued to harbor huge filthy heaps of poorly disposed of garbage.

 

Tagged with: Osuga Rasul, the councilor representing Awindiri ward to the central division council has blamed the challenge on lack of funds and inadequate number of garbage skips.

