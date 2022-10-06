Underequipped Mukono General Hospital Eye Clinic Chocking with High Numbers

Christine Namajja, the ophthalmic clinical officer and also in-charge Mukono General Hospital showing the chart and an arch light she uses at the eye clinic.

In short

The Clinical Officer in charge notes that before the elevation of the facility from health center IV to a general hospital in 2019, the facility could receive on average 30 clients but now numbers increased to 200 monthly. About 20 percent are referred to Kampala and Jinja for specialized attention every month.