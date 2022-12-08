Basaija Idd
Underground Water Destroying Property in Karambi

Many of these kind of structures have been brought down alledgedly by water coming from underground

Paddy Muhindo, the Karambi Sub County LC III chairperson says the problem started three months ago following heavy rains in the area. He says that residents are spending the better part of their time draining water out of their flooded houses and compounds.

 

