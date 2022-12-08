Underground Water Destroying Property in Karambi

In short
Paddy Muhindo, the Karambi Sub County LC III chairperson says the problem started three months ago following heavy rains in the area. He says that residents are spending the better part of their time draining water out of their flooded houses and compounds.
Underground Water Destroying Property in Karambi8 Dec 2022, 12:10 Comments 123 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Updates
