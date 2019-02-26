UNDP-KOICA Launch UGX 33B Refugee Employment Project

In short
Polly Mugisha Akwankwasa, the head of Management Support in UNDP, says the project will provide funds to refugees and people within the host communities to improve on their social welfare.
UNDP-KOICA Launch UGX 33B Refugee Employment Project26 Feb 2019, 20:39 Comments 154 Views Kampala, Uganda Misc Updates
The UNDP Acting Resident Representative Almaz Gebru and KOICA Country Director Jun Young Suk sign the MOU Login to license this image from 1$.
