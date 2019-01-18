David Rupiny & Pamela Mawanda
Janet Museveni Rejects Calls For Supplementary Exams

18 Jan 2019, 15:00 Comments 169 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
She was responding to suggestions that pupils who miss examinations after being fleeced by unscrupulous school managers be given supplementary examinations. The minister said administering supplementary examinations will be counterproductive as it will encourage such unscrupulous actions instead of abetting them.

 

