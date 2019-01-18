Janet Museveni Rejects Calls For Supplementary Exams

In short
She was responding to suggestions that pupils who miss examinations after being fleeced by unscrupulous school managers be given supplementary examinations. The minister said administering supplementary examinations will be counterproductive as it will encourage such unscrupulous actions instead of abetting them.
Janet Museveni Rejects Calls For Supplementary Exams18 Jan 2019, 15:00 Comments 169 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
L-R: State minister for education Rosemary Seninde, state minister for higher education Chrysostom Miyingo, Prof Mary Okwakol, education ministry permanent secretary Alex Kakooza and UNEB executive secretary Dan Odongo. (Cr. Pamela Mawanda) Login to license this image from 1$.
