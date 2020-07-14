Olive Nakatudde
UNEB Bill Proposes Stringent Penalties for Malpractice Top story

14 Jul 2020, 21:38 Comments 220 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
UNEB Executive Secretary Dan Odongo

In short
The bill proposes tough penalties for anyone found guilty of exam malpractice. It provides that a person who before or during an examination has in his or her possession any examination paper or material commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding 2,000 current points approximately Shillings 40 million or a term of imprisonment not exceeding 10 years or both.

 

