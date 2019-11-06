Pamela Mawanda
The minister of Higher Education, John C Muyingo breaks ground on the UNEB Storage Facility in Kyambogo

Speaking during the ground breaking ceremony, the High Education State Minister, John C Muyingo, said more storage facilities are needed by the examination body due to the ever increasing number of candidates.

 

