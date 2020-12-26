Christopher Tusiime
14:04

UNEB Cancels Academic Papers of Kitagwenda LC V Candidate

26 Dec 2020, 14:01 Comments 201 Views Kitagwenda, Uganda Education Politics Updates
“Basing on the material availed, UNEB Examinations Security Committee proceeded with the hearing and it was proven that you presented a forged PLE result slip No. 33269/058 -1999 in 2014 when you sat for Uganda Certificate of Education – UCE,” reads part of Odongo’s letter to Mugabe.

 

