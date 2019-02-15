Candia Stephen
UNEB Cancels Results for Two Arua Schools after Disciplinary Hearing

15 Feb 2019, 18:58 Comments 151 Views Arua, Uganda Crime Education Updates

In short
The Examinations body became suspicious after discovering a live correlation of answers for all the candidates in the two centres, implying that the learners could have had advanced knowledge of the questions.

 

