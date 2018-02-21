UNEB Cautions Against Increasing Registration Fees

In short
Dan N Odongo says that schools should specify why they are charging more money instead of rounding it up as lump sum under UNEB fees. Schools need to specify why they are charging more money instead of terming it as UNEB registration fees because this is giving us a bad name yet we are innocent.
