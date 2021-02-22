UNEB in Financial Crisis as UCE Nears

In short
“Everything is not well here. We have not received funds to operationalize the Standard Operating Procedures-SOPs. Management requested for a supplementary, which was recently approved but the money has not been processed,” the source said.
UNEB in Financial Crisis as UCE Nears22 Feb 2021, 07:53 Comments 300 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Media Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Uneb in Financial Crisis as Exams Nears
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.