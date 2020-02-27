Hafitha Issa
UNEB Introduces Electronic Data Transfer System to Eliminate Mistakes

The First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni receives Results from UNEB Chairperson Mary Okwakol File Photo

Unlike in the past where candidates’ marks were transferred from various marking centers across the country to UNEB offices in Kyambogo where they would be entered in a data base manually, under the new system marks are entered into the database from the different marking cites.

 

