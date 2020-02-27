In short
Unlike in the past where candidates’ marks were transferred from various marking centers across the country to UNEB offices in Kyambogo where they would be entered in a data base manually, under the new system marks are entered into the database from the different marking cites.
UNEB Introduces Electronic Data Transfer System to Eliminate Mistakes
Mentioned: Advanced Certificate of Education Mary Akwakol Primary Leaving Examinations Uganda Certificate of Education Dan Odongo
