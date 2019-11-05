In short
UNEB Executive Secretary, Daniel Odongo says his office has so far received three formal reports of examination parcels that were tempered with. He says they suspect malpractice involving the distributors, adding that UNEB has some information indicating some distributors temper with examinations.
UNEB Investigates Possible Malpractice Orchestrated by Distributors Top story5 Nov 2019, 19:48 Comments 138 Views Wakiso, Uganda Education Misc Updates
KCCA vehicle delivering examinations at a school. UNEB is investigating possible PLE malpractice orchestrated by examination distributors
