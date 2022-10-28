UNEB Nabs 30-year-old Female Candidate who Procured Mercenary for UGX 2.5M to Write her Exams

In short
"The supervisor smelt a rat on spotting that a male candidate had written a female name Rebecca on his answer script, and calmly looked around only to find that there was a female candidate who had not yet filled out her name," Jennifer Kalule, UNEB spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network. "When the supervisor requested her to write her name, she instead wrote a male's name.”
UNEB Nabs 30-year-old Female Candidate who Procured Mercenary for UGX 2.5M to Write her Exams28 Oct 2022, 20:25 Comments 92 Views Education Report
