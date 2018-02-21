In short
The results show a drop in the number of students who scored three principle passes in all subjects. 34.7 percent representing 34,817 students scored three principle passes compared to 38.7 percent representing 39,797 candidates who scored three principle passes in the 2016 UACE results.
UNEB Records Decline in UACE Performance
