Pamela Mawanda
14:34

UNEB Records Improved Perfomance in UCE Top story

30 Jul 2021, 14:33 Comments 186 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Health Updates
The Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataha Museveni Rleases the UCE 2020 Examiantion Results Courtesy Photo

In short
According to the results released on Friday at State House Nakasero by the Minister of Education, Janet Kataha Museveni, 39,968 candidates in 2020 passed in Division One compared to 27,842 in 2019.

 

