UNEB Registers Increased Entries for Science Subjects at UACE

In short
UNEB Executive Director Dan Odongo says that the development is a big milestone but more effort is needed at the lower level, to particularly improve the performance of learners at the senior four-level where nearly half of the learners have been failing to attain a minimum pass of eight in the last three years.
UNEB Registers Increased Entries for Science Subjects at UACE20 Aug 2021, 19:47 Comments 86 Views Nakasero State House, Kyagwe Road, Kampala, Uganda Education Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.