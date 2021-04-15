Alex Otto
UNEB Rules Out Special Exams for National Team Players Top story

15 Apr 2021, 16:30 Comments 343 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Education Updates
The Uganda hippos team

In short
the Sports State Minister, Denis Hamson Obua, says they consulted Uganda National Examinations Board-UNEB and reached a final decision not to give special UCE examinations to the players. He told the Education Committee of parliament chaired by Jacob Opolot said giving the players special exams will open a Pandora Box

 

