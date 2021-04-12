In short
Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire has identified the deceased as Musanje Ahmed a teacher from Masha S.S from Isingiro district, Western Uganda who died while coming out of a taxi in Seguku central zone this morning.
UNEB Scout Collapses, Dies in Wakiso
