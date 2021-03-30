In short
“He was found with different PLE examination papers deemed to be for this year’s exams at one school in Kyaliwajjala called Little-Lina primary school, one person at this school was suspicious and alerted police,” said Owoyesigyire.
UNEB Scout Held For Possession of Suspected PLE Papers
30 Mar 2021
