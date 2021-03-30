Mugisha James
UNEB Scout Held For Possession of Suspected PLE Papers Top story

“He was found with different PLE examination papers deemed to be for this year’s exams at one school in Kyaliwajjala called Little-Lina primary school, one person at this school was suspicious and alerted police,” said Owoyesigyire.

 

