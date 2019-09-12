In short
Dan. N. Odongo, the UNEB Executive Secretary, said this at media briefing at the government owned Uganda Media Center. He it is advisable for candidates to check their registration status to avoid last minute disappointments.
UNEB to Candidates: Verify Registration Status Top story12 Sep 2019, 19:48 Comments 159 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
In short
Tagged with: Dan N Odongo- UNEB Executive Secretary Primary Leaving Examinations-PLE UNEB Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education-UACE Uganda Certificate of Education-UCE
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.