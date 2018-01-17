UNEB Unveils New Plan to Curb Exam Theft

In short
According to Odongo, UNEB is also considering raising the examination security level involving other agencies and not only police. UNEB has in the past been relying mainly on police for security of the national exams.
UNEB Unveils New Plan to Curb Exam Theft17 Jan 2018, 18:55 Comments 93 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
UNEB Executive Secretary Dan Odongo before Parliament's Committee on Education and Sports. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.