Namugabi Eva
16:11

UNEB Warns Parents on Thieving Headteachers and DEOs Inflating Registration Fees

22 Oct 2020

In short
The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) says that as registration of candidates starts officially today, they have already received reports concerning irregularities in the implementation of the process.

 

Tagged with: UNEB warns DEOs

