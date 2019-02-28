In short
Dan N. Odongo, the UNEB Executive Secretary attributes the poor performance in biology on laziness on the part of teachers. According to Odongo, teachers concentrate on theoretical lessons at the expense of practical lessons.
Poor Biology Performance Worries UNEB
UNEB Chairman Mary Okwakol hands over the 2019 Results to the Minster of Higher Education John C Muyingo Login to license this image from 1$.
