Mayengo Godfrey
14:55

Uneducated Demand Ministry and 5 Seats in Parliament.

8 Nov 2020, 14:50 Comments 197 Views Wakiso, Uganda Politics Updates

In short
“We have been working for President Museveni for over 20 years but we have not yet gained from his presidency, so we ask for a ministry that will work on issues related to uneducated persons,” the National Chairman of the Uneducated, Hajji Kassim Kasasa said.

 

Tagged with: president museveni uneducated persons
Mentioned: nansana municipality

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.