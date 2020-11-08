In short
“We have been working for President Museveni for over 20 years but we have not yet gained from his presidency, so we ask for a ministry that will work on issues related to uneducated persons,” the National Chairman of the Uneducated, Hajji Kassim Kasasa said.
Uneducated Demand Ministry and 5 Seats in Parliament.8 Nov 2020, 14:50 Comments 197 Views Wakiso, Uganda Politics Updates
