RDC Najjuma argues that those who are easily recruited are desperate and it is because they have lost a sense of direction. These recruits are then used by unscrupulous people or groups who have selfish interests.
Unemployment Leading Youth into Terror Activities -Luwero RDC
Luwero RDC Juliet Najjuma Ssenkoole, takes a look at some of the Cattle products after value addition
