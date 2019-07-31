Kato Joseph
07:24

UNESCO Urges Govt’s to Stop Preaching Abstinence to Teenagers

31 Jul 2019, 07:23 Comments 288 Views Sandton, South Africa Human rights Health East Africa Updates
David Wood elaborating a point at journalist training in South Africa

David Wood elaborating a point at journalist training in South Africa

In short
The agency’s HIV and Health Education Advisor for Eastern and Southern African (ESA) Patricia Machawira, said a majority of the teenagers are sexually active, adding that it is high the governments stopped wasting time preaching abstinence but focus on promoting safe sex.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.