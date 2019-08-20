Unexploded Ordnances Discovered in Lamwo

In short
The bombs were recovered on Monday by the Uganda Peoples Defense Force (UPDF) soldiers following a tip-off by farmers who were cultivating their gardens in Bigwen and Rubanga hills in Ayuu Alali.
Unexploded Ordnances Discovered in Lamwo20 Aug 2019, 07:34 Comments 208 Views Lamwo, Uganda Security Northern Breaking news
Lamwo RDC James Nainson Kidega displays the military hardware recovered by farmers in Ayuu Alali Wilderness in Palabek Kal Sub County. Photo By Dan M Komakech
