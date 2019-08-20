Unexploded Ordnances Discovered in Lamwo

Lamwo RDC James Nainson Kidega displays the military hardware recovered by farmers in Ayuu Alali Wilderness in Palabek Kal Sub County. Photo By Dan M Komakech

In short

The bombs were recovered on Monday by the Uganda Peoples Defense Force (UPDF) soldiers following a tip-off by farmers who were cultivating their gardens in Bigwen and Rubanga hills in Ayuu Alali.