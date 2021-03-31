In short
The parties say the government usually allocates more money to the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM even where the law states that all parties eligible should get an equal share. In the last elections, the government released 15 billion Shillings which, according to the opposition was supposed to be shared equally between the parties represented in parliament. The NRM took more than half of it.
Unfair Funding to Political Parties Killing Democratic Process - Opposition
31 Mar 2021
