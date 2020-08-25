Kukunda Judith
Unfocused Investigations Affecting Justice in SGBV Cases- DPP Top story

25 Aug 2020, 18:47 Comments 196 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
DPP Jane Frances Abodo at the Training of JLOS members at MESTIL Hotel in Kampala.

Speaking to journalists, Justice Abodo noted that most SGBV cases take long in the system and the kind of investigations done by police lacks focus, which makes it very difficult for the victims to get justice.

 

