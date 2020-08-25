In short
Speaking to journalists, Justice Abodo noted that most SGBV cases take long in the system and the kind of investigations done by police lacks focus, which makes it very difficult for the victims to get justice.
Unfocused Investigations Affecting Justice in SGBV Cases- DPP
25 Aug 2020
Kampala, Uganda
