In short
The United Nation Population Fund UNFPA Uganda Country Representative, Alain Sibenaler said its a fundamental human rights for women to access education which includes education on sexuality and family planning through use of contraceptives.
UNFPA Call For Gov't Commitment On Promoting Family Planning25 Oct 2018, 21:15 Comments 79 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
Rebecca Kadaga, State Minister for Planning and other guests launching state of Uganda's population report Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.