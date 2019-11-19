In short
Dr. Natalia Kanem, the Executive Director of UNFPA says they require the USD 400 Million (approximately Shillings 517 Billion) to implement programmes that will deliver a world where every pregnancy is intended, every childbirth is safe and every young persons’ potential is fulfilled over three years leading to 2021.
UNFPA Seeks USD 140 Million for Unfinished Population Agenda
UNFPA Executive Director Dr Natalia Kanem Speaking At The Union of African Population Studies Conference in Entebbe Uganda
