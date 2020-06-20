Unfulfilled Presidential Pledges Irk NRM Party Chairpersons in Acholi

In short
Under the NRM Sub–County Chairperson Associations in the two districts, the disgruntled party leaders say that President Museveni pledged 10 million Shillings, a pair of oxen and an ox –plough to each of them during a meeting held at his home in Rwakitura, in 2016. But since then, the pledges have never materialized.
Unfulfilled Presidential Pledges Irk NRM Party Chairpersons in Acholi20 Jun 2020, 16:58 Comments 92 Views Omoro, Uganda 2016 Elections Politics Northern Updates
NRM party Chairpersons in Gulu and Omoro Sub–Counties demand to meet President Yoweri Museveni over pending pledges - Photo by James Jesse Johnson
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.