In short
The UN Refugee Agency said in a statement that the appeal, backed by 26 UNHCR partners, was necessary to assist refugees struggling to survive in neighboring countries where efforts were falling short of acceptable humanitarian standards.
UNHCR Appeals for UGX 1.5 Trillion for ‘Forgotten' Burundi Refugees Top story7 Feb 2018, 07:25 Comments 142 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Politics Security Report
Severe underfunding hinders provision of aid for Burundian refugees Login to license this image from 1$.
