UNHCR, Sebigoro Residents in Land Grabbing Row

In short
The residents are questioning circumstances under which UNHCR acquired the 1-acre piece of land where it intends to set up a permanent reception center for refugees. Nkondo Parish Chairperson Peter Kyasimiire alleges that UNHCR acquired the land without the consent of the community members and the area leaders.
UNHCR, Sebigoro Residents in Land Grabbing Row1 Jan 2019, 14:23 Comments 107 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Analysis
Congolese Refugees at the Current Sebigoro Refugees Reception Center in Kikuube District Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.