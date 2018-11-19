UNICEF Gives Kitgum UGX 1.2 Billion for Child Protection

In short
According to Omona, the funding comes with several other benefits to the Child Protection Committees - CPCs at the district and sub county levels in terms of transport and communication to expedite interventions, linkages and referrals of child exploitation cases.
UNICEF Gives Kitgum UGX 1.2 Billion for Child Protection19 Nov 2018, 07:04 Comments 116 Views Kitgum, Uganda Crime Health Security Report
ev. Canon Christopher Acayi, a member of the CPC in Mucwini, one of the leading sub counties in cases of child abuses Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.