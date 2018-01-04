UNICEF, Partners Back New Refugee Strategy

In short
Relief agencies say the daily arrival rate of South Sudanese refugees to Uganda has declined to roughly 120 people a day in December 2017, compared to 2,000 per day in late 2016.
UNICEF, Partners Back New Refugee Strategy4 Jan 2018, 17:14 Comments 62 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
South Sudan refugees line up for Food in Uganda. Agencies say their arrivals have declined.
