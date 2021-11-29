UNICEF, WHO Set New COVID-19 Vaccine Donation Rules

In short
the statement says majority of donations to-date do not include the necessary vaccination supplies such as syringes and diluent, nor do they cover freight costs - meaning these have to be sourced separately which leads to additional costs, complexity and delay.
With the new guidelines, countries will only donate if they are able to accompany doses with all essential ancillaries to ensure rapid allocation and absorption.
UNICEF, WHO Set New COVID-19 Vaccine Donation Rules29 Nov 2021, 20:57 Comments 133 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: supply of COVID-19 vaccines
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.