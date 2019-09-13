In short
As part of its enforcement efforts, OFAC publishes a list of individuals and companies owned or controlled by, or acting for or on behalf of, targeted countries. It also lists individuals, groups, and entities, such as terrorists and narcotics traffickers designated under programs that are not country-specific. Collectively, such individuals and companies are called "Specially Designated Nationals" or "SDNs." Their assets are blocked and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from dealing with them.
U.S. Gov't Announces Visa, Economic Sanctions against Kayihura Top story13 Sep 2019, 19:03 Comments 401 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Misc Breaking news
