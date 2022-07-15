United States Steps Up to Aid Starving Karamoja Population

In short
Part of USAID’s funding will support communities in the Karamoja Sub-Region, which is experiencing a harsh drought on the heels of damaging floods and landslides that took a crushing toll on many in the region. More than half a million people in Karamoja are going hungry, and more than half of all children are severely malnourished and in need of urgent nutrition assistance in the worst-affected areas.
United States Steps Up to Aid Starving Karamoja Population15 Jul 2022, 15:23 Comments 81 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Health East Africa Updates
In short
Tagged with: food for humanitarian assistance Karamoja is starving Starvation food crisis Refugees in Refugees in Uganda
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.